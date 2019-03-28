NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Big changes are coming soon to the former home of Greer Stadium.
At one time, the city planned to give a private developer the right to build there, but things changed after the discovery of possible African-American burials dating back to the Civil War.
The former site of Greer Stadium will soon be deconstructed to allow archaeologists to excavate the site to better understand its history.
Organizers say this is needed so they can better understand the history of the site, including the role of African-Americans in building the fort. They're focused on analyzing the areas outside the fort's walls where African-Americans that constructed and maintained the fort were camped and potentially buried during the Civil War.
They also want to learn more about the African-American neighborhood that took shape around the fort after the war, which was later displaced by the construction of Interstates 40 and 65.
Clay Bailey, president of Friends of Fort Negley Park, said the area represents an opportunity to better tell the story of Nashville during the Civil War and the profound contributions of African-Americans to Nashville and the nation through that period in our history.
To help fund the dig, a crowdfunding website has been set up on Crowdrise. So far, about $4,500 has been raised.
The Friends of Fort Negley Park will have their annual meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Mayor David Briley will give a brief update on the deconstruction of Greer Stadium, which is set to begin in the coming days.
