The organizers of a party being held on Percy Priest Lake have decided to cap attendance at 50 people and move the party to a "secluded location."

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The organizers of a party planned for Aug. 29 at the cliffs of Percy Priest Lake have announced they're making some changes. 

The organizers say in an Instagram post the party will be moved to what they are calling a "secluded location" instead of Percy Priest Lake. Attendance will also be capped at just 50 people and admission will be charged. 

They have not revealed where the party will be; they will do so as the date nears. If it is in Nashville, however, their limit of 50 people is still greater than Metro's maximum of 25 people per gathering order. 

