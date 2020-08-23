NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The organizers of a party planned for Aug. 29 at the cliffs of Percy Priest Lake have announced they're making some changes.
The organizers say in an Instagram post the party will be moved to what they are calling a "secluded location" instead of Percy Priest Lake. Attendance will also be capped at just 50 people and admission will be charged.
They have not revealed where the party will be; they will do so as the date nears. If it is in Nashville, however, their limit of 50 people is still greater than Metro's maximum of 25 people per gathering order.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.