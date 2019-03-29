City leaders joined families who have lost a child to violence Friday night. The subject was a new mission for the organization that runs the Children's Memory Garden at Centennial Park. The new work will remember those lost far too young.
"It's my baby," said Shatika Begley, holding a picture of her daughter, Debrianah. "She was a good kid in school. Very good kid. She wanted to go to college so bad and make her mom and her family proud."
16-year-old Debrianah had big plans to go to Spellman College. A night in October 2017 ended those plans.
Outside the James Cayce Homes, Debrianah was caught between two groups of people shooting at each other. She was killed.
"Shouldn't no mother on this planet have to go through that suffering of their kids being taken away for no reason at all," said Begley.
Begley was at Centennial Park Friday night for the re-dedication of the Children's Memory Garden.
For 20 years, the walkway has listed the names of children lost to violence.
Now, the garden's organizers, the You Have The Power victim advocacy group, is taking on a new mission.
The stories of the city's youngest murder victims will now be told in yearly books and a new site to be called Voices from the Garden.
For Begley, nothing could mean more than sharing her daughter's story.
"It made me feel like her voice is always going to be remembered," she said.
"That's my baby, my heart beat."
