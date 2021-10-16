NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With October anti-bullying month, Metro Parks is doing their part to stop bullying and harassment that affects the lives of millions of children and teenagers.
On Saturday, Metro Parks hosted a ceremonial "Stop the Bullying" walk at Hadley Park. Metro Parks said 250 kids participated in the event. Organizers said now is the time to be proactive, especially since there's been an increase in cyberbullying.
"We serve 300 to 500 kids a year. We have more kids coming into our facility year-round," Assistant Director of Community Recreation Division for Metro Parks Stevon Neloms said. "So, we want to be on the front lines to be able to stop it because you know cyberbullying is more prevalent now, and metro parks want to take the lead, and we will."
Organizers hope to put on more events like these. Every year will have a different theme.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.