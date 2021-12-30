NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Music City Note Drop is scheduled to take place on Friday night for the first time since 2019.

However, Nashville revelers could be in for a disappointing blow from mother nature. The 4WARN weather team is monitoring a severe weather threat for New Year's Eve.

4WARN Weather Alert: Strong Storms this Weekend 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for late Friday and Saturday for possible strong to severe thunderstorms.

The Nashville Convention and Visitor's Corporation told News 4 they watch the pending weather by the hour and have "contingency plans."

If you plan to go to this event on Friday night, the Nashville Convention and Visitor's Corporation asked people to follow their social media channels for announcements closely.

Severe or not, if there is rain Friday night, umbrellas are not allowed inside the event, so be sure to pack a Pancho, raincoat, or rainboots.