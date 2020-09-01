NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If Metro's cases continue to fall, schools could reopen, and some organizations are already getting ready by sending thank you packages to teachers in the form of sanitation care kits.
On Tuesday morning boxes of P-P-E and sanitation kits were delivered to schools for more than 5,000 classrooms across the district.
The show of support coming from Piedmont Natural Gas, the Community Resource Center, and Mitsubishi Motors.
Volunteers loaded about 20 cars with boxes, which included:
- three different kinds of masks
- sanitary wipes
- hand sanitizers
- face shields
"When you take care of the teachers, you are taking care of the students as well. We know that the state and Metro will be taking care of the classroom too but every little bit helps," Stephen Francescon, who is the Community Relations Manager for Piedmont Natural Gas Tennessee said.
"The work that teachers do is incredible," Jeremy Barnes, who is the Senior Director Communications and Events for Mitsubishi motors North America, said. "They take money out of their pockets to be able to afford their daily lesson plans and we want to do what little we can to try and give a little something back."
Volunteers will continue delivering the kits Wednesday and Thursday.
