NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville organizations are sharing the warmth as the temperatures dip to near freezing.
Clothes 4 Souls and Macy’s gave out more than 300 coats on Sunday to the Nashville homeless community.
The organization set up shop across from the Jefferson Street Bridge.
This is the seventh year of the partnership between Macy’s and Clothes 4 Souls. So far they have given out 270,000 coats nationwide.
There were also free hair cuts available, provided by Scouts Barber Shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.