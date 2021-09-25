NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several organizations pushed to stop guns from being bought into Nashville schools on Saturday.

Partners In The Struggle Inc and Antwand Covington Jr. Foundation hosted an event to talk with parents, students, and the community about the dangers.

So far this year, Metro Police said students have brought six guns into Metro Schools, including three in one week. The youngest student to have a weapon in school this year was seven years old.