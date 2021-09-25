NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several organizations pushed to stop guns from being bought into Nashville schools on Saturday.
Partners In The Struggle Inc and Antwand Covington Jr. Foundation hosted an event to talk with parents, students, and the community about the dangers.
So far this year, Metro Police said students have brought six guns into Metro Schools, including three in one week. The youngest student to have a weapon in school this year was seven years old.
So far this school, Metro Police said students brought six guns to Metro Nashville Schools this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.