NASHVILLE (WSMV) - COVID-19 is creating a lot of uncertainty, and teens are noticing. Junior Achievement is an organization that’s working to help them understand what’s going on in the world.
They’re providing online resources to teach students about how COVID-19 is affecting the economy and their future.
JA’s Jennifer Galligan says their research shows two thirds of teenagers are nervous about their financial future because of COVID-19.
“Parents are losing jobs, the economy is not doing great,” Galligan said. “So, we want to teach kids about what’s happening so they can better understand what this COVID-19 crisis means, and how important it is for students to start saving now.”
The non-profit usually sends volunteers into classrooms to teach students about the economy and how to be financially stable. So now Galligan said they’re having to do this all on their website.
“We are trying to give resources virtually, free of charge,” she said.
To get their resources, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.