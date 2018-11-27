surprise squad

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - We have a special edition of the Surprise Squad coming up in December.

We'll show you how chocolate chip cookies are helping some local children with life-threatening or terminal illnesses.

Proceeds from cookie sales fund trips of a lifetime for these special children and their families.

The nonprofit Baking Memories 4 Kids sends these families on an all-expenses paid vacation to all the Disney theme parks in Orlando, FL.

Click here for more information about Baking Memories 4 Kids.

Stay tuned: Our Surprise Squad and Baking Memories 4 Kids will honor one Midstate family very soon!

