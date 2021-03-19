MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - It's been a difficult 12 months for so many wonderful charities and non-profits in our area, but they are still fighting on.
This morning, News4's Big Joe on the Go is live with an amazing organization, Liberty's Station, that is having a unique fundraiser this weekend.
Liberty's Station is a progressive workforce pipeline where 90% of the employees have intellectual and developmental disabilities, physical disabilities, or other employment barriers.
The organization assesses, trains, and helps their employees gain work experience to then acquire long-term community employment.
Today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Liberty's Station will be hosting a drive-thru coffee fundraiser at 850 NW Broad Street.
To place an order, you can call 615-584-9029. Click here for the non-profit's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.