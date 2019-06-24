For decades, the Nashville Pride Festival has been a celebration with loud music and big fashion. One group's seeing the event as a powerful opportunity.
Colleen O'Connell searched through the crowd over the weekend to ask a question.
"You guys interested in foster care?" she asked one couple. "You are? Excellent!"
O'Connell's with Youth Villages, a foster care organization working to place children in homes and give weekly counseling.
"I will see a kid once a week, maybe twice a week depending on need," O'Connell told one woman who'd stopped to talk.
This is Youth Villages' very first year at Pride.
"We provide 24/7 on-call support," O'Connell continued, talking to another person who stopped by the organization's tent.
O'Connell said there's an important reason she's standing through hours of heat and through shifting weather.
"We have thousands of kids here in middle Tennessee that need homes," she explained. "We have thousands of kids who are waiting for a permanent placement."
O'Connell said there's an especially tough challenge in placing older children in homes.
"There's this idea out there that taking an older child is too difficult or a parent wouldn't know how to parent a teenager," she said.
O'Connell's shirt read, 'foster a little hope.' At an event that's changed so much in its many years, O'Connell said she's finding the people ready to make a life changing decision for themselves and for a child.
"They're waiting to be adopted, and we just need families that are willing and able to supply that support, that love and home for them," she said. "We want to reach families and couples in all walks of life. This could be a starting point for a family."
For more about Youth Villages, visit https://www.youthvillages.org.
