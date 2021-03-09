NASHVILLE (WSMV) - This week, the Nashville LGBT Chamber released an open letter of 'Tennessee Businesses Against Discrimination.'
The letter makes a case that anti-LGBT discriminatory legislation impacts abilities for businesses to attract, develop, and keep talent.
Advocates say people want to come here and they are, but with unemployment still low and recovery from the pandemic far from over, acceptance and inclusion is crucial right now.
"We ask that all lawmakers not pursue legislation that would target or exclude LGBT people of all ages, regardless of such legislation. Its impact will be to harm LGBT people, including and especially kids and that harm in turn will hurt our business competitiveness," Joe Wooley, CEO of the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce, said.
More than 20 corporations, 100 small businesses, and community organizations from all areas of the state signed this letter.
