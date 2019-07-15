If you were around 7th Ave. N. and Taylor St. on Monday, you likely saw it. A production crew was out working on a network show. We asked an expert what it's like for TV and film crews trying to work in our city a year after the Nashville TV series ended.
"The exciting thing for me is putting people to work," said Lynda Evjen.
Evjen has been an actress, appearing on shows like Dragnet. She's also worked as a teacher and is now the president of Nashville Women in Film and Television. She said the organization has more than 200 members.
"It's important to me at this stage in my life to give back something that's meaningful," she said.
In order to give back, Evjen said film and TV projects have to be in middle Tennessee. She said the Nashville TV series was a turning point in local TV and film productions. She wants to see the film and TV business keep moving forward from there.
Evjen said the problem is Tennessee isn't competitive with other states for tax incentives. She said a step in the right direction was the film funding grants announced last year by the Tennessee Entertainment Commission.
"That's really helping, but it's not the same as tax incentives," she said. "We have great film schools here, and we'll lose those students. We owe it to those students, for them to have a way to stay in their state. That's my case. If we don't put them to work, they're going to move from here. They won't live here. They need to make a living. I think sometimes because it's the entertainment industry, we don't understand how valuable these jobs are. I think it's really our time here in Nashville. We could be on the cusp of many great things happening."
For more on the grants through the Tennessee Entertainment Commission, visit: https://www.tnentertainment.com/film/incentives/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.