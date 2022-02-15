NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Billions of dollars in scholarship funds are awarded to college students every year. News 4 walks through a few unconventional scholarship opportunities.
"It can be super, super overwhelming for the student," parent of high school and college students Jenny Neely said.
Neely is the mother of a college freshman and a high school senior. She said she understands the stress many families face as they search for college scholarships.
"The room and board is getting to be as expensive as tuition itself," Neely said.
To help in your scholarship quest, experts said to start the process early, organize using a timeline and dates for application openings and deadlines
"We found that putting it all out on paper just seeing it optically, really to break that down because we're getting all kinds of stuff in the mail and email," Neely said.
Experts said the focus on three scholarships each week
"Instead of trying to apply to everything you can find, focus on three scholarships a week throughout your whole educational journey," CEO of ScholarshipOwl David Tabachnikov said.
ScholarshipOwl is a platform providing a streamlined way to match students to scholarships. It then automates much of the application process. It also shows you unconventional scholarships.
"Some scholarships could be submitting like drawing a picture or submitting a video or doing a social media post," Tabachnikov said.
A student won $ with her social media post. A video that a student-created and shared on social media- landed her a $2,000 scholarship.
No matter your child's situation, help is out there to try and minimize that intimidating cost of college.
"Your child is unique, and if that can be effectively articulated, then there are areas where ya know," Neely said. "Debt doesn't have to be incurred."
Neely also recommended finding a good ACT or SAT tutor for your child. If you're interested in ScholarshipOwl, you can access their scholarship matches for free. Upgraded features range from $10 to $20 dollars a month. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.