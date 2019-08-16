NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A football jamboree turned violent Thursday night at east high school.
Police say several fights broke out and shots were fired.
18-year-old secret Shannon and 19-year-old Jamari Aikens were arrested along with several others.
A 15-year-old was found in possession of a gun.
A local organization, Coaches Against Violence said they want to prevent teens from getting involved in violence.
Scott Wallace is the public relations director for Coaches Against Violence.
The organization wants to prevent incidents like this from happening again.
“We want to work with the police, we want to work with MNPS, we want to work with all these other great groups,” said Wallace.
He said the organization’s mission is to listen to teens and hear where they’re coming from.
“We want these youth to come to tell us what they why is so we van help them and guide them to the solution,” said Wallace.
Police said additional officers will be at the next game.
They will also be wanding and patting down guests at the gate.
Coaches Against violence is hosting a football game next Saturday August 24th.
Ticket information can be found here.
