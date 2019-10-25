Orders of protection never served before two high profile murders in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Mayra Garcia feared for her life. So did Temptress Peeples.
Both women were successfully granted orders of protection before they were murdered by the subjects of those orders.
Related Coverage:
But News4 Investigates has confirmed their orders were never served. The reason why is simple: the subjects of the orders couldn’t be found.
Shirley Bean, manager of the unit that processes orders of protection for the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, said warrant officers repeatedly tried to find the men who were the subjects of Garcia’s and Peeple’s orders.
“My staff had a very hard time with that. Knowing that we did everything we could do, with what we had,” Bean said. While the vast majority of orders of protection in Davidson County – 3,200 – were successfully served his year, 152 have not been served because the subjects could not be located.
Jermaine Agee, who is charged with murdering Garcia and her son, reveals the difficulty of such cases. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect accused in stabbing ex-girlfriend and her son arrested.
The order of protection shows that no one, not even Garcia, knew exactly where he lived in Nashville, as Agee lived in Alabama. When the sheriff’s office received the order, it contained no address.
When that occurs, Bean said they reach out to the petitioner, family and friends to try and find a person. And while they are successful in the vast majority of time, Bean said the deaths of the two women have hit her department hard.
“It is very emotional for them, because they know how important the paper is,” Bean said.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.