NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Restaurants on Lower Broadway and all over Nashville are now required to close by 10 p.m. each night.

The public health order went into effect on Friday.

"Not being from here, that wasn't announced very early. So, it was kind of a shock for all of us," Chelsey Gibson, a tourist said.

The famous destination for tourists played a major role in the city's decision.

The health order by the mayor came after what played out here on Broadway last weekend. The video showed a packed Broadway with people not wearing masks

"I definitely understand why it's happening, but people need to take their own responsibility and be respectful for those that are around you," Gibson said.

Video shows people without masks on Broadway A video shot in Broadway's Honky Tonk District on Friday night shows throngs of people crowding the streets and many of them are not wearing masks.

Metro officials made the decision to slow the spread of COVID 19 in Nashville.

Mayor John Cooper said full cooperation is needed from both restaurants and customers and encouraged restaurants to let customers know they should be wearing masks.

The amended order requires "all customers shall be off premises and the premise closed to the public at 10:00 p.m. CDT.

Mayor John Cooper talks about Nashville’s efforts to slow the spread Mayor John Cooper sat down with News 4 on Thursday and responded to federal criticism of the state's COVID-19 testing.

Nashville restaurant owners have voiced their concerns with order requiring earlier closing time.

The Broadway and Downtown Entertainment Coalition issued a statement to News4 on Friday:

“We have adjusted to the guidelines within our establishments and have become comfortable ensuring our patrons abide by them within our walls. We’re playing our part, so we hope anyone coming down to Broadway will play theirs by wearing a mask, and providing some respectful breathing room between other people not in their group.

If we could get one message across this weekend, especially with all establishments emptying at the same time at 10 p.m., it would be to keep your mask on when leaving and on the street and socially distance everywhere along Broadway for the good of Nashville.

People doing the right thing allows our employees and musicians to keep working and gets us closer to getting back to normal hours.”

"Know that if you don't follow the rules, they're going to keep putting these in place and it's going to affect us for a longer period," Gibson said.

Mayor Cooper did say take-out orders and drive through orders are still allowed after 10 p.m.