NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The mayor is requiring all employees and visitors to wear face masks in any government owned or managed buildings in Nashville.
Mayor John Cooper signed Executive Order No. 7 on Monday that will require anyone to wear mask in "any building or indoor space that is owned, managed, or leased by the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County."
People who are exempt from following this order are
- An employee working alone in their offices or workspaces
- Children under the age of two
- Older children who are unable to wear a mask properly or safely
- Persons who would jeopardize their health or safety by wearing a face covering
- Persons who request an exemption based on individual circumstances
“The health and well-being of all Metro employees and the residents who visit our facilities is of paramount importance,” Cooper said in a statement on Monday. “Executive Order No. 7 is an important tool in our citywide COVID-19 response. But I want to remind everyone to continue wearing face coverings in all public settings, keep a safe distance from others, and frequently wash your hands. A coordinated response is the best response, so we must remain united in our efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus and ensure a sustained economy reopening throughout Davidson County.”
To read the full order, click here.
