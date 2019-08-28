FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The wife of conservative commentator Steve Gill has filed a temporary order of protection, court documents show. Gill is currently incarcerated in Williamson County for unpaid child support to his ex-wife. He was taken into custody August 20 on $170,000 bond--the same amount he owes his ex-wife.
Gill's current wife testified against him last week in the child support case. She filed for the order of protection August 22. She also filed for divorce.
In the order, Gill's wife alleges multiple instances of abuse.
"Steve has pushed me, grabbed me, he likes to block me in the shower when I am nude, standing/blocking [the] shower opening... screaming at me, intimidating me, call me disgusting names, referencing my appearance, blocking me from running away, pointing in my face with his finger telling me in detail what he will do to me, my family, my assets," she wrote.
Multiple times, Gill's wife says she locked herself in the car to escape him. Gill allegedly pounded on the glass, threatening her.
Gill's wife says she has been so scared of her husband that she has not stayed at their home since February. She has been staying at hotels or with friends.
"When Judge Martin ordered [Gill] to jail on 8/20/19, I know that God had finally opened the door to protect me so I could seek help safely and he would not be able to bully, threaten and harm me and those I love," she wrote.
Gill's wife wrote that she is "terrified," and that Gill uses his influence and power to keep her from escaping. She also wrote that Gill always has a gun on him, and that "I would not put it past him to pull his gun on me or my family. He must win at all costs."
Gill remains in custody in Williamson County. On Monday, The Tennessee star, a right-wing media outlet, announced that Gill resigned as the site's political editor. Gill also resigned from the board of directors of Star News Digital Media, which owns the Tennessee Star.
A court hearing on the order of protection is scheduled for Thursday.
