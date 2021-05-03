Tonight, the company lays out its final pitch to Nashville before council votes on incentives that would bring the tech company to music city.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Oracle laid out its final pitch to Nashville on Monday night before Metro Council votes on incentives that would bring the tech company to Music City.

Oracle executives made that pitch in front of Metro's Finance Committee on Monday night. They will make their final one for the full council Tuesday night.

If approved, this would be the most significant jobs deal in our city's history, with a promise of $8,500 within a decade. As an incentive, Oracle would split the building's riverfront property tax with the city for 25 years.

"These are also the jobs that we've been looking for," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said. "The high tech jobs that's going to make Nashville a success in the digital economy going forward this is the envy of every city in the country."

"Why Nashville? What Attracts Oracle to Nashville? First and foremost, we love the city," Jennifer Burke of Oracle said. "The vibrant culture, the diverse population, and it's a destination of choice for many new employees and college graduates."

Two resolutions related to Oracle's move to Nashville are both on Tuesday night's Metro Council agenda.

Oracle looks to come to Nashville

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.