NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Oracle laid out its final pitch to Nashville on Monday night before Metro Council votes on incentives that would bring the tech company to Music City.

Oracle executives made that pitch in front of Metro's Finance Committee on Monday night. They will make their final one for the full council Tuesday night.

If approved, this would be the most significant jobs deal in our city's history, with a promise of $8,500 within a decade. As an incentive, Oracle would split the building's riverfront property tax with the city for 25 years.

"These are also the jobs that we've been looking for," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said. "The high tech jobs that's going to make Nashville a success in the digital economy going forward this is the envy of every city in the country."

"Why Nashville? What Attracts Oracle to Nashville? First and foremost, we love the city," Jennifer Burke of Oracle said. "The vibrant culture, the diverse population, and it's a destination of choice for many new employees and college graduates."

Two resolutions related to Oracle's move to Nashville are both on Tuesday night's Metro Council agenda.