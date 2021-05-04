NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Oracle is coming to Nashville after City Council approved plans to install their new headquarters in Music City.

Tuesday night in a unanimous vote, City Council has approved Oracle's bid that they presented to the Metro's Finance Committee on Monday night, where they promised to bring 8,500 jobs to the city within a decade.

After the Metro Council passed the vote, Mayor John Cooper expressed his optimism for the project calling it the "largest private investment and the largest job creation deal in our history."

Today’s Oracle vote demonstrates Metro’s commitment to making the right deals for Nashville. This is the largest private investment and the largest job creation deal in our history – all with no expense in our budget and no new debt. Oracle’s $1.2 billion investment will create thousands of quality jobs and help our kids succeed in the digital economy. After a challenging year, this helps kick off Nashville’s next decade of prosperity. - Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

Oracle still looks to install a bridge over the water as access to their new facility. This bridge still requires two more rounds of voting by the city council but passed its initial round of voting tonight.