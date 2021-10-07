NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville residents have several options to receive COVID-19 testing and vaccinations on Thursday.
Those locations are the following:
- From 7 AM to 10 AM, residents can stop by the STEM Preparatory Academy on 1162 Foster Ave to receive a covid vaccine.
- This afternoon, from 11 AM to 2 PM, testing and vaccines will be available at the Applebee's on 718 Thompson Ln.
- From 3:30 PM to 6 PM, John Overton High School on 4820 Franklin Rd will provide vaccinations.
- Finally, Plaza Mariachi on 3955 Nolensville Pike will be giving vaccines from 4 PM to 7 PM.
- In addition to these four locations, there are also two drive-thru locations where vaccinations will be available.
- If none of these times work, click here to schedule an appointment at another clinic or pharmacy in the Nashville area.
