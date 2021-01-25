NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools will offer families the opportunity to enroll in any of the public schools in the district.
The Optional Schools application window opens Monday, January 25. We've got important dates, answers to questions and more details on the blog today. Explore your Public School! https://t.co/9XdrPbdSpd pic.twitter.com/7yM3zeYIyC— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) January 21, 2021
The optional change is for the 2021-22 school year. Parents must fill out an online application.
The application is available in six different languages on the Metro Schools website. Printed applications are also available at schools, enrollment centers and the Family Information Center.
The deadline to apply is February 12.
For more information click here.
