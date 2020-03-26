NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- More than a dozen Nashville hotels are closing temporarily. One of them - the Gaylord Opryland - is one of the biggest employers in Nashville, with more than 1200 employees.
Gaylord’s CEO Colin Reed said in a statement that the closures are based on recommendations from local health authorities, and because expected bookings are so low for the next few weeks.
The strip malls, hotels and restaurants around the Opryland complex are a ghost town. Even the Cracker Barrel parking lot is nearly empty.
“I could be better,” said Jeanine Robinson, who owns the Dashwood Vintage and Flora shop. They specialize in mid-century modern.
“I've been able to make sales through social media so I have the money to pay the rent in April. So I'm happy,” she said.
Since so many of her clients are in East Nashville, she's been suffering since the tornado. And now - the Gaylord Opryland Hotel is temporarily closing.
“It's really going to hurt our economy,” she said.
Businesses like hers around the hotel had a lot of walk-in business - several hundred a week, she said. They were often coventioneers who booked an extra day to see Nashville.
“'They would come in a day early or stay a day late."
The Gaylord Opryland Hotel is just one of more than a dozen hotels that the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation lists as closing temporarily. Others include the Hilton downtown, Union Station Hotel, Music City Loft, Graduate, and Margaritaville, which just opened five montths ago.
