NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Music City will be throwing a big birthday celebration in honor of country music legend Loretta Lynn.
The concert will be held at Bridgestone Arena on April 1, 2019.
Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Garth Brooks and Keith Urban are just a few of the big names who will be performing to celebrate Lynn's 87th birthday.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com and BridgestoneArena.com. Prices range from $29.50 to 149.50, along with applicable fees.
"This is the first time I've ever had a birthday party! My birthday wish has come true. The only other wish I have is that Keith Urban jumps out of my birthday cake!" said Lynn in a news release.
The net proceeds from the show will benefit the Opry Trust Fund and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
"Country Music Hall of Fame member Loretta Lynn is a beloved and important figure in American music," said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, in a news release. "Loretta’s gift helps assure the success of our ongoing education mission, as we relate her story and the stories of other vital music-makers to generations of listeners and learners. In our museum, Loretta will always be a precious presence, as the memories and artistry of a coal miner’s daughter continue to inspire."
Lynn is one of the most-awarded musicians of all time, with 50 years of touring and the sales of more than 45 million records to her name.
Her past honors include inductions to the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She was named CMA Entertainer of the Year in 1972. Lynn has won four GRAMMY Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award.
