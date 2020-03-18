(WSMV) – Opry Mills Mall in Nashville will be closing its doors after its parent company, Simon Property Group, announced it is closing all malls and retail properties across the country.
Simon Property Group announced the closure will take effect from 7 p.m. local time on Wednesday, March 18 and will end on Sunday, March 29.
"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees are of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.
