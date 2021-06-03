NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Before the busy summer season begins, Opry Mills mall is looking to fill over 150 positions at a three-day summer job fair.
The fair will run Thursday to Saturday and goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Tidy up your resume and head over to our 3-day on-mall Summer Job Fair! It starts tomorrow, June 3rd to June 5th from 11am-5pm each day! For more info, click here: https://t.co/4gckGW7Hvv pic.twitter.com/871wQ2AV8c— Opry Mills (@shOpryMills) June 2, 2021
The mall says the positions are available at more than 70 stores and restaurants.
Each participating location will have a table set up outside their storefront.
The mall says to bring a resume and prepare for an on-the-spot interview.
