Opry Mills

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Before the busy summer season begins, Opry Mills mall is looking to fill over 150 positions at a three-day summer job fair. 

The fair will run Thursday to Saturday and goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. 

The mall says the positions are available at more than 70 stores and restaurants.

Each participating location will have a table set up outside their storefront.

The mall says to bring a resume and prepare for an on-the-spot interview. 

