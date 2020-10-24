NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Grand Ole Opry turns pink tonight for their 12th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness concert.
The show tonight at 7 p.m. is featuring Lauren Alaina, Little Big Town, Rita Wilson, and more.
About 1,100 people will be able to enjoy the show in-person.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Grand Ole Opry announced Monday they will be bringing back Friday night performances along with expanding shows to two hours.
The audience returned to the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night as the historic music venue welcomed its first audience in seven months because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
