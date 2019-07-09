NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Grand Ole Opry is a country music staple to Middle Tennessee.
After nearly a decade of planning, the Opry has opened a new experience to bring the fans even closer to country’s biggest stars.
For 94 years music legends have walked across the Grand Ole Opry stage and stood on the circle at the front-center of the stage. This year the Opry is doing something new.
The Opry has opened its doors to its new tour experience called the Circle Room.
When someone walks into the Circle Room, they will notice it feels like your backstage. The details to the lights, sounds and a new immersive and emotional video make for a magical experience that will give any music lover chills.
Led by two of country music’s greatest legends, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will walk visitors through the history of performing at the Opry and the hard work it takes to get there.
Visitors will also see many emotional moments from some of the biggest names in country music being invited to join the Grand Ole Opry.
“You sit in that seat and the lights come down, and Trisha and Garth begin to talk about the meaning of the Opry and how special it is. You actually feel it,” said Scott Bailey, Opry Entertainment Group President. “You become emotionally connected to that experience.”
The new experience will make visitors appreciate country music even more and you might even feel like an Opry star when you leave.
