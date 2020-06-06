Oppression we face is even hotter

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Despite intense heat, approximately 2 thousand people took to the streets to protest in downtown Nashville on Saturday calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustice.
The protest and march remained peaceful between demonstrators and police, a difference from the Saturday before when protests became violent resulting in a fire started in the Nashville Historic Courthouse, a police cruiser damaged and multiple arrests made.
“To see all these people out here just fighting for what’s right,” said Dquwana Rivers telling NEWS4 why she brought her four children out to Saturday’s protest.
Multiple speakers urged everyone to bring change by getting involved politically and voting in upcoming elections.
“I am tired of being on the bottom of the totem pole where we the people have the power,” shouted one speaker into a megaphone.
“You are my future and I want you to let your voices be heard,” said another speaker.
Demonstrators marched from Nissan Stadium across the pedestrian bridge over the Cumberland River to the Central Precinct for Metro Nashville Police, then along Broadway to the Historic Courthouse.
“Take a knee!” shouted many of the protesters, followed by “Black Lives Matter!”
Metro Nashville Police officers lines many of the streets through downtown in full riot gear while families said they were marching for their kids.
“We want them to know you will be seen you will be heard and justice. Just justice,” said Dquwana Rivers.
Temperatures in the 90’s had many taking water breaks to cool down. Medics treated four people for heat related issues, according to MNPD.
“The temperature we face, the oppression that we face is even hotter,” said Rondriquez White, co-founder of the Nashville chapter for Black Lives Matter.
After a week of protests across Middle Tennessee, demonstrators said they won’t stop until they see change.
“I’ve been out here for everyone that has been planned and I will be out here for everyone that comes after,” said demonstrator Karen McGee.
“With history we know these kind of things kind of force people to make changes, policy changes and things like that. So I think this does work and it is effective,” said demonstrator Nicey.
One person was arrested according to MNPD for a low flying drone above a crowd on Broadway.
