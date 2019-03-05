Over 100,000 fans a day are expected to pack the streets of Broadway for the upcoming draft, and for those of us who live here it means tons of jobs and volunteer opportunities are opening up now.
"We're actually looking for about 1500 volunteers. We will be sending our more information in the next week or so," said Deana Ivey, Executive VP of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.
The biggest event to come to Nashville yet, and there's going to be a little something for everyone there.
"Even if they're not into sports, or into the picks for the football teams, there's music that were adding. They've never had that before. We've booked 17 bands so it's going to be fun and entertaining and very exciting," said Ivey.
No other city has done this before, and completely free to the public. With 17 bands coming in, outdoor concerts, and a three day fan festival, people in Nashville who want to get involved are encouraged to be a part of the experience.
NFL sponsors will be renting out ACME, Hard Rock Café, Ole Red, Rock Bottom Brewery and Nashville Underground so they'll be closed to the public. But other business may benefit from that.
"Last year, Dallas' numbers brought about $74 million in direct visitor spending. That's not inflated, that's direct visitor spending. So were expecting that or more because it's Nashville," said Ivey.
This is big for the future of Music City, as much of Davidson County's tax revenue comes from downtown businesses. The draft is also expected to get around 45 million views, which is added exposure for the city.
"The goal is to showcase Nashville in the best light that we can with this big event. We've done big events before, this will be the biggest," said Ivey.
The NFL Draft goes from April 25-27 and the CVC tells News4 that the concert lineup will be coming this week.
