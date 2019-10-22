NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Treating drug and opioid addiction can be a difficult task for doctors.
Local medical leaders took a serious look at the numbers on drug and opioid abuse in the Midstate on Tuesday and how treatment helps.
In Tennessee, just under 6,000 people seek treatment for opioid abuse each year.
“Unfortunately Tennessee is a hotbed for this issue,” said Cathy Cate, Executive Director for Leadership Tennessee.
The latest posted numbers from the state show a downward trend from 2012 to 2016.
Midstate medical professionals from Vanderbilt and local treatment facilities like Cumberland Heights came together to talk about the important role of rehab facilities across the state helping patients find long-term sobriety from opioid addiction.
“We cannot combat this epidemic in silos and so it can’t just be preventive medicine, it can’t be law enforcement, it can’t just be education,” said Cate.
With more than 130 people dying every day in the country from opioid overdose, local doctors stressed that number could be lowered with continued engagement from the community after patients leave treatment.
“Communities have to come together toward a solution on this problem,” said Cate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.