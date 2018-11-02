Its more than a problem, it’s a crisis.
Opioid abuse is increasing in Murfreesboro and one age group is dealing heavily with the effects.
The age group is children and the long term effects are devastating.
“Hurt and frustration with what’s happening in their home through anger and violence. Others may start experimenting with drugs themselves," Brittnie Noble of the Child Advocacy Center tells News4.
She sees abuse cases every day, but one recent trend is causing her and others to take action
“We’ve seen an increase in our drug exposed to children. So 50% of the kids we see in our advocacy center are living with parents battling addiction," Noble says.
There were 1,268 opioid deaths in the state last year and 48 of those were in Rutherford County.
“Our Drug Endangered Children program works with the parent to help them get off drugs. It works with grandparents who may have custody and it works with children to break that generational cycle of addiction," Sharon De Boer of the CAC tells News4.
She says 90% of people battling drug addiction in Tennessee are not receiving treatment and they are fighting to change that.
The center is leading a charge of 19 days of activism. The goal is to bring awareness to the impact substance abuse has on children.
To get involved, click here.
