NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 250 at risk veterans received boxes full of food Saturday thanks to Operation Stand Down Tennessee.
Stand Down Tennessee partnered with the independence fund and second harvest to help veterans during the pandemic.
Tommy Laughter, a veteran and volunteer with the independence fund, said he's lucky COVID-19 hasn't affected his family's well-being too much this year. However, he still wanted to lend a hand to veterans who's lives were changed because of the virus.
"Because of the dedication and commitment they gave, I feel like they should have maybe just a few more resources at their disposal," he said. "Not because of their status, but what they've done."
Inside the boxes were also hygiene products and a $25 gift card to Kroger.
Faun O'Neal of the independence fund said veterans are among the high risk population during the pandemic.
"Often times they have a suppressed immune system and other issues that can really affect their ability to go out in the public and even do things like grocery shop," O'Neal said.
