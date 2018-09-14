Almost 1,000 people packed into a room to have breakfast on Friday morning and support efforts of getting veterans back on their feet.
Operation Stand Down held its 25th annual Heroes Breakfast at the Music City Center. The event is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers.
They offer veterans and their families services to help get acclimated back to civilian life.
“The military has a lot of aspects to it. One of them is a family aspect so we help veterans come into the civilian sector and reach out and feel comfortable and get the things they need in order for they and their families to have a meaningful life and a comfortable life,” said Bob Tuke with Operation Stand Down Tennessee.
One veteran said Operation Stand Down did exactly that, gave her a meaningful life.
She shared her story about how Operation Stand Down helped her.
“About six years ago I walked into Stand Down, was a homeless veteran, didn’t know what to do. I walked in and got into their transitional housing. I learned how to work again, they helped me get a training job. I now have a fulltime job at Operation Stand Down and I bought a house last year and I would have never thought that could happen, and it’s all because of Stand Down,” said Patricia Kencer, an Air Force veteran.
News4’s Dan Thomas hosted the breakfast.
