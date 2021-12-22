NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Are you spending the holidays alone, or have room for one more? Well, Metro Animal Care and Control has a handful of furry friends waiting to spread a little holiday cheer.
“We understand that it is hard to get some dogs in foster homes and adoptions this time of year... But that means they get to sit here in the kennels, and no dog needs to be in a shelter for the holidays,” said Baileigh Back, Foster & Rescue Coordinator.
Hoping to get them into comfortable spaces by Christmas, they’re partnering with Williamson County Animal Center for another year of Operation Silent Night.
“The shelter will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, and we would like to have a silent night on Thursday evening and have all of our dogs sleeping in foster homes that night,” explained Staci Cannon, Medical Director at Metro Animal Care & Control.
The operation will give people a chance to get a furry visitor for the holidays and make a difference in their lives.
“Unfamiliar dogs, smells, it can just be unsettling for them,” said Cannon. “We would love for them to be in a foster home environment which is a lot calmer, less stressful, and we get to learn more about their personality.”
Metro Animal Care and Control currently has 20 dogs available for the operation.
“Even if you are not able to foster a dog until they are adopted and you can’t hold a dog for more than a few days, that’s enough! That’s enough for a dog just to get out the shelter, just for a couple days,” Back stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.