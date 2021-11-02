Letters to Santa reveal the toll the pandemic is taking on kids

Decorations at the post office during Operation Santa in Los Angeles, California. Operation Santa is the USPS' program to answer letters written to Santa by needy kids.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Starting Monday, the United States Postal Service began the 109-year-old tradition of Operation Santa to help families across the country put a little more joy in the holiday season.

The program was established to help those in need during the holidays to help as many families as possible. 

Families that wish to participate have one task - write a letter of your wish list for you or your family.

The contents of the letter are completely up to the writer, however, the USPS says the more specific your list is gives a better chance of it being adopted and fulfilled.

This means including sizes, colors, styles, favorite authors, book titles, toys, etc. While this information does make it easier for the person fulfilling the wishes, it does not guarantee your list will be adopted.

Once you have written a letter, there is a process for getting it to the wish list, which includes editing your information for privacy reasons.

Once completed, you will put the letter in an envelope affixed with a First-Class Mail Forever stamp, and make sure to include your entire mailing address. Once that is done, you will mail the letter to Santa's official workshop:

Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888

The letter will then be reviewed by Santa's elves and uploaded to USPSOperationSanta.com for adoption.

Letters must be postmarked by December 10 and letters will be uploaded for adoption through December 15.

The process for a person to adopt a letter is just as simple.

Before adopting any letters, potential adopters will fill out a short registration and ID verification process before being given access to the letters.

Even if you have adopted letters in the past, you must be registered again for security purposes.

Once you are approved, you will visit USPSOperationSanta.com and read through letters that have been uploaded.

