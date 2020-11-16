'Operation Santa' launches with online option

Santa is going digital.
The U.S. Postal Service's 'Operation Santa' launched Monday, and for the first time, gift-givers can adopt families online.
For over 100 years, the program has fulfilled wish-lists for needy families and children.
Now, the new system will allow even more children in need across the country to be reached.
Kids can address their letters to Santa at the following address:
- 123 Elf Road
- North Pole 88888
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.