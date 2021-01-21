RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Traffic Safety officers are stepping up patrols for Operation Look-Out tomorrow.
The officers will focus on enforcing the speed limit, distracted driving and seat belt use.
Task force officers from Murfreesboro Police, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and the THP will take on designated areas throughout the county from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m..
Murfreesboro Police Sgt. Greg Walker says most crashes over the past six weeks have been rear-end collisions because drivers are distracted and following too closely.
