NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is launching its Operation Incognito campaign on Monday to help eliminate distracted driving.
The goal of the campaign is to decrease the number of distracted driving crashes to get people to get off their phones and pay attention.
The campaign got its start last year.
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office will use a bus to look for those distracted drivers and issue citations.
From 2008-2018, Tennessee saw more than 200,000 crashes related to distracted while driving.
In 2018, Rutherford County has 1,318 crashes involving a distracted driver while Williamson County had 1,287.
Montgomery County reported the lowest amount of distracted driving crashes at 1,064.
Davidson County had the most distracted driving crashes in Middle Tennessee with 2,449.
The THSO is also bringing attention to National Work Zone Awareness Week to get people to pay attention to construction crews working on the highways.
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office has tips to help put an end to distracted driving.
- Put down your phone
- Set your GPS ahead of time
- Secure your kids and pets
- Eat before getting into the car
