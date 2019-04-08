Operation Incognito aims to combat distracted driving in Tennessee
On Monday, Metro Police and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office teamed up to conduct "Operation Incognito,” a yearly campaign to bring awareness to distracted driving in our state.
If you saw a sea of neon yellow driving downtown on motorcycles, that was part of the campaign.
With the help of other officers following behind in a WeGo Public Transit bus, members of the media got to ride along to get a behind-the-scenes look.
This morning, 38 people were ticketed within two hours. Most people were issued citations for doing something considered distracting while driving, which ranged from texting on a cell phone to putting on makeup while behind the wheel.
Many people are driving around Nashville on their cell phones, and are even doing it in front of police officers.
Sixty-six people were pulled over during the initiative here in Nashville. A lot of drivers were caught not wearing their seatbelt, and one person even got a ticket for not having their infant child buckled up.
Investigators try to do this twice a year, in hopes that it will remind people of the dangers of distracted driving and help emphasize Tennessee’s move over law.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
