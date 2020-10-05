NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - Have you ever received one of those calls from someone claiming that they're a debt collector, only to pressure you to pay up or you'll get in trouble?
Turns out it is a massive problem across the country, including here in Tennessee. Now there's a nationwide crackdown to protect you as a consumer.
“They’re out there lying,” Tennessee Deputy Attorney General Jeff Hill said.
It’s those lies that the Federal Trade Commission and more than 50 federal and state law enforcement partners want you to know about.
This week, the FTC announced a new crackdown called “Operation Corrupt Collector,” a massive effort targeting debt collectors who are trying to grab non-existent debts and using illegal scare tactics.
Robin Rock, an attorney for the FTC’s Southeast Region helped coordinate this sweep.
“The sweep targets practices such as false threats of arrest and impersonation of law enforcement and collection of fake debt. We want to alert people that people sometimes do call and say that you may owe money when you don’t,” Rock said.
On the FTC’s Dent Collection Dashboard, there have been nearly 1,800 collection reports to the FTC. 36% of them were described as debt that’s not even owed or abusive and threatening.
“There are people who owe legitimate debts. They're turned over to debt collectors. I’m not talking about legitimate debts owed by people--but some of these scams these scams, they just call up people and flat out lie and threaten people, Hill said.
As part of the sweep, Rock says they’re placing 32 defendants under orders. They have monetary judgments over $26 million and they’ve permanently banned 30 defendants from debt collection in the future.
This crackdown encompasses more than 50 enforcement actions against debt collectors engaged in these illegal practices brought by the FTC, three federal partners, and partners from 16 states.
The initiative includes five FTC law enforcement actions, including two newly announced cases and settlements in three prior actions. The two new FTC cases allege that companies were trying to collect debts they cannot legally collect or that a consumer does not owe—a practice known as phantom debt collection.
So what can you do to protect yourself or your loved one?
Number 1: If a collector is pressuring you into paying right away, don’t.
Number 2: Find out who the caller is and their contact information.
If they don’t give it to you, you will know that’s a red flag and a fake collection.
If you feel like you’re being targeted by a corrupt collector, contact the FTC or the Consumer Affairs Division at the AG’s Office.
For more information on Operation Corrupt Collector, click here
