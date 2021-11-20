NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Two YMCA locations are hosting an event that will help clothe hundreds of needy children just in time for winter.

Storyville Gardens teamed up with YMCA in Operation Bundle up, a program that aims to deliver 600 new winter coats to Nashville children, ages 2-15, on Saturday.

The coat donation comes from DeLisa Guerrier, the founder and CEO of Storyville Gardens, which is an interactive theme park based on literary stories from around the world.

The park’s intent is to promote literacy in youth and is set to open its Nashville doors in 2025.

Last year’s Operation Bundle Up donated over 300 winter coats in less than one hour, according the press release.