Probation and Parole officers with the Department of Correction from across the state took part in Operation Blackout Wednesday night.
“Tonight is extra special, because of all the little people who we have going out in the streets trick-or-treating,” Assistant Commissioner of Community Supervision for the Department of Correction Alisha James said.
The officers conducted home visits and compliance checks for high priority sex offenders with juvenile victims.
“It could be anywhere from a sexual battery, it could be a rape of a child,” probation parole manager for the specialized unit Carol Mathes said.
Across the state officers visited about 850 offenders, close to 295 of them were in Middle Tennessee.
Officers were making sure offenders weren’t making their homes inviting to trick-or-treaters.
“Here in Davidson County we have about 17 teams,” Mathes said.
News 4 tagged along with one of the teams.
The officers inspected the outside of offender’s homes.
“Porch lights are off, doors are closed, not participating in Halloween,” Mathes said.
Officers also went inside the offender’s home looking for anything suspicious and making sure there was no candy near the door.
If an offender isn’t in compliance an officer can issue anything from a sanction to a warrant.
As of 9 p.m. Wednesday night Operation Blackout yielded 12 arrests statewide. One person was arrested in Nashville for refusal to search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.