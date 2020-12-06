For this week, some Davidson County COVID-19 testing sites will be opening later in the day due to projected inclement weather.
The three Davidson County COVID-19 Assessment Centers operated by Meharry Medical College will open at the following times:
- Monday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Tuesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Thursday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Testing at the three sites is free. The sites are located at:
- Nissan Stadium Lot “N,” 1 Titans Way, in Nashville
- Meharry Medical, 918 21st Ave North, in Nashville
- Former Kmart, 2491 Murfreesboro Pike, in Nashville
The COVID 19 Hotline is 615-862-7777 and operates seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The inclement weather is not impacting the hotline.
For local coronavirus coverage, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.