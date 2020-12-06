Community AlertOpening for some Davidson County COVID-19 testing sites delayed this week

For this week, some Davidson County COVID-19 testing sites will be opening later in the day due to projected inclement weather.

The three Davidson County COVID-19 Assessment Centers operated by Meharry Medical College will open at the following times:

  • Monday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Tuesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Wednesday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Thursday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing at the three sites is free. The sites are located at: 

  • Nissan Stadium Lot “N,” 1 Titans Way, in Nashville
  • Meharry Medical, 918 21st Ave North, in Nashville
  • Former Kmart, 2491 Murfreesboro Pike, in Nashville 

The COVID 19 Hotline is 615-862-7777 and operates seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The inclement weather is not impacting the hotline. 

