WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The opening day of the Ashley Kroese trial just wrapped for the day in Williamson County. The 26-year-old is accused of killing Brentwood police officer Destin Legieza, after crashing into him head-on. Police say Kroese was driving drunk at the time.
A new video shown in court showed Kroese’s jeep driving without headlights on the wrong side of the road, moments before hitting Legieza’s police cruiser head-on, killing him.
His wife, Heather, often wiped away tears today in the courtroom. Other family members and some fellow officers were also in the courtroom today.
The trial for a woman charged in a Brentwood Police officer’s death will begin on Monday morning.
The first witness to take the stand was Brentwood officer Brian Fletcher, the first officer on the scene after the head-on crash before 5 a.m. that June 2020 morning. While he was on the stand, Fletcher was asked what the scene looked like when his fellow officers arrived.
“I mean, we were all kind of in a state of shock,” Fletcher said.
In opening arguments, Kroese defense called into question a blood test that showed her alcohol level twice the legal limit, also asking the jury not to think with their emotions.
Kroese did have family in the courtroom Tuesday. If convicted of vehicular homicide, Kroese could face up to 12 years in prison.
