MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - The public will be allowed to pay their respects to country music legend Charlie Daniels.

Daniels, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry, passed away on Monday at Summit Medical Center from a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.

Grand Ole Opry member Charlie Daniels dies at age 83 Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels passed away on Monday morning at Summit Medical Center. He was 83.

An open visitation is being held on Thursday at Sellars Funeral Home, 2229 N. Mount Juliet Rd., in Mount Juliet. The visitation goes until 8 p.m.

The funeral service will be held Friday at 11 at World Outreach Church, 1921 State Highway 99, Murfreesboro. Police will escort the body of Daniels to and from the funeral service.

On Wednesday night, a patriotic-themed memorial service was held outside the Sellars Funeral Home to pay tribute to the country music and southern rock legend. The service included performances from Tracy Lawrence, Trace Adkins, and Darryl Worley as well as a flyover, military honors, and the playing of taps.

Country music stars, community pay tribute to Charlie Daniels MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Country music stars and the community are sharing what Charlie Danie…

Adkins said he remembered performing with Charlie last October. It’s a memory he’s holding onto tightly now.

“He went on that stage with incredible energy and he never phoned it in. That’s a lesson that any entertainer would take,” Adkins said.

When not at their beloved ranch, Twin Pines, Charlie and Hazel Daniels spent most of their time touring with The Charlie Daniels Band across the country. A few months each year they would spend time at their Colorado home, where they enjoyed snowmobiling and dining with friends.

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump tweeted about Daniels calling him, "a GREAT Country Rocker." The president added that he "loved" his music.