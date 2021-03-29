NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “It was probably the most intense thing I’ve ever seen,” Michael McKenzie told us.
Mike McKenzie lives in a small encampment near Harding Place. On Sunday he woke up to water rising inside of his tent. “The floors were getting wet and it just progressed and eventually picked the whole tent up and we just started floating.” said McKenzie.
Although he was able to make it out, his tent was destroyed. Many others like him had similar stories, but that’s where Open Table Nashville stepped in.
On Sunday, they received calls from people on the South Side whose camps were swept away. “It’s been traumatic for our friends and we are trying to support them,” India Pungarcher, Open Table Nashville Resource Coordinator said .
Their partners at City Road Chapel United Methodist church were able to help set up an emergency shelter, providing food and a dry place to lay their heads.
“We got help from Park Center. They were amazing and donated some tents and kennels which was amazing to bring our friends here with their dogs. So many folks lost everything they had in the rain and people aren’t equipped to handle the cold weather again. So, we are talking to Metro to see what’s going to happen in a couple days when it rains again,” stated Pungarcher.
For more on how you can help visit: https://opentablenashville.org/
