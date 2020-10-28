NASHVILLE (WSMV) - OnStar assisted the Juvenile Crime Task Force Tuesday evening when they were called to shut down a stolen car while it was driven down the interstate.
According to Metro Police, Demario Petty, 19, and his brother, Carlos Petty, 17, fled from a 2021 model Camaro they had carjacked around 9:05 p.m. from Stockell Street.
The Camaro was located on Ellington Parkway and then I-65 north when police attempted a traffic stop.
According to police, the two brothers had carjacked a 2012 Jeep Wrangler around 8:50 p.m.
A 31-year-old victim and 33-year-old victim both reported to officers their vehicles were taken while being held at gunpoint.
After OnStar was contacted to shut down the car, the two brothers fled from the car. Demario was quickly taken into custody while hiding in the wood line, and Carlos was arrested a short time later with the assistance of a MNPD canine team.
During interviews, Demario Petty admitted that he had the gun during both carjackings and that it was his brother who forcefully removed the driver of the Jeep.
OnStar informed officers that the carjacked Camaro was stationary for a brief time in the 100 block of N. 7th Street before officers spotted it. A check of that area after the apprehension of the Petty brothers led to the discovery of the carjacked Jeep and a Nissan Altima that was taken in a carjacking on Robertson Avenue in West Nashville at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.
Demario Petty is being held in lieu of $145,000 bond on two counts of carjacking, felony reckless endangerment with a firearm, felony evading arrest, using a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and driving without a license.
Carlos Petty is charged at juvenile detention with two counts of carjacking, unlawful gun possession, and evading arrest.
